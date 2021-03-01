Pjro666, il migliore a gennaio, nasconde le statistiche, ed è così BestInDaWorl a prendersi il primato nella classifica di rendimento dei migliori regular di sit&go in Italia.

A gennaio avevamo Pjro666 come miglior giocatore da sit&go ma a febbraio non sappiamo se le cose sono andate bene o male per lui visto che ha bloccato le statistiche di tracciamento sul sito di riferimento sharkscope.

Al comando rimane così BestInDaWorl che avevamo al 2° posto il mese scorso, e che negli ultimi 30 giorni (anzi 28) è passato da €2.253 a €3.379 di profitto. Conferma anche per aledeinnox che passa dai €1.835 del mese scorso al €2.996 di questo mese.

L'incremento migliore lo registra nataly59 che sul circuito MicroGame è passato da un profitto di €988 a gennaio al attuale €2.425 del mese di febbraio appena andato in archivio. Salgono a 5 in tutto i giocatori del circuito People's Poker in top-20 e tra le new entry segnaliamo giovanni86a. I restanti sono tutti regular di Pokerstars.

1 BestInDaWorl Italy PokerStars.it €3.379

2 aledeinnox Italy PokerStars.it €2.996

3 nataly59 Italy MicroGame €2.425

4 _tipregofolda_ Italy MicroGame €1.754

5 triplete091 Italy PokerStars.it €1.703

6 Cerozz911 Italy PokerStars.it €1.450

7 modus8888 Italy PokerStars.it €1.231

8 veneis Italy PokerStars.it €1.176

9 pietromec Italy PokerStars.it €1.174

10 Giangi24Le Italy PokerStars.it €1.092

11 L.A.Avallone Italy PokerStars.it €1.041

12 ErMandrake86 Italy PokerStars.it €975

13 damyano86 Italy PokerStars.it €846

14 WINNING69 Italy MicroGame €813

15 Plr4nha8884 Italy MicroGame €806

16 lellopk89 Italy PokerStars.it €763

17 patato Italy PartyPoker.it €727

18 kaiserzozzo Italy PokerStars.it €678

19 wuyun84 Italy PokerStars.it €676

20 giovanni86a Italy MicroGame €655