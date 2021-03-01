Pjro666, il migliore a gennaio, nasconde le statistiche, ed è così BestInDaWorl a prendersi il primato nella classifica di rendimento dei migliori regular di sit&go in Italia.
A gennaio avevamo Pjro666 come miglior giocatore da sit&go ma a febbraio non sappiamo se le cose sono andate bene o male per lui visto che ha bloccato le statistiche di tracciamento sul sito di riferimento sharkscope.
Al comando rimane così BestInDaWorl che avevamo al 2° posto il mese scorso, e che negli ultimi 30 giorni (anzi 28) è passato da €2.253 a €3.379 di profitto. Conferma anche per aledeinnox che passa dai €1.835 del mese scorso al €2.996 di questo mese.
L'incremento migliore lo registra nataly59 che sul circuito MicroGame è passato da un profitto di €988 a gennaio al attuale €2.425 del mese di febbraio appena andato in archivio. Salgono a 5 in tutto i giocatori del circuito People's Poker in top-20 e tra le new entry segnaliamo giovanni86a. I restanti sono tutti regular di Pokerstars.
1 BestInDaWorl Italy PokerStars.it €3.379
2 aledeinnox Italy PokerStars.it €2.996
3 nataly59 Italy MicroGame €2.425
4 _tipregofolda_ Italy MicroGame €1.754
5 triplete091 Italy PokerStars.it €1.703
6 Cerozz911 Italy PokerStars.it €1.450
7 modus8888 Italy PokerStars.it €1.231
8 veneis Italy PokerStars.it €1.176
9 pietromec Italy PokerStars.it €1.174
10 Giangi24Le Italy PokerStars.it €1.092
11 L.A.Avallone Italy PokerStars.it €1.041
12 ErMandrake86 Italy PokerStars.it €975
13 damyano86 Italy PokerStars.it €846
14 WINNING69 Italy MicroGame €813
15 Plr4nha8884 Italy MicroGame €806
16 lellopk89 Italy PokerStars.it €763
17 patato Italy PartyPoker.it €727
18 kaiserzozzo Italy PokerStars.it €678
19 wuyun84 Italy PokerStars.it €676
20 giovanni86a Italy MicroGame €655