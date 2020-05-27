Secondo e ultimo resoconto sui tornei online con i risultati del Super Martedì Rebuy, The Big Daily Potenziato e Money Night.

Iniziamo dal network iPoker dove 'Snappino89' ha superato al Final Table 'nickfantasma' (€3.286), 'PraiSeTheSundaY' (€2.278), 'GUSTO18' (€1.754), 'luckyboss123' (€1.339), Buonaventura 'R1n0ne' Picaro (€980), '8266541455936426' (€718), 'MarkFog83' (€580), 'JAGUAR2016' (€442) e si è messo in tasca i 5.302 euro proposti dal Super Martedì Rebuy (756 entries per 27.614 euro di montepremi totale).



Sono andati invece a 'Michelenizza', che ha battuto in heads up 'salv4pel' (€2.736), i 3.651 euro del The Big Daily Potenziato (125 entries con 109 euro di buy in) targato 888poker. Sul podio è salito pure 'Laqualunque' (€2.017) mentre si è fermato sul più bello 'Theageofleo' (€1.496) che ha preceduto nel pay out 'KillTh3Fish' (€1.052), 'J10kUn92' (€795), 'Dottor.Smith' (€616), 'copcin61' (€453) e 'whinever' (€359).



Chiudiamo con il Money Night (10.000 euro di prize pool garantito) di Betaland (People's Poker) che ha registrato l'acuto di 'ohbomber', primo per 2.236 euro, ai danni di 'Vai_Sempre_Tu' (€1.607), 'RAMESKY' (€1.132), 'LASBET600' (€814), 'Shila1988' (€573), 'thedanger' (€434), 'arendbe25' (€329), 'holdem73' (€249) e 'SANTAMARIA75' (€193).



Per tutte le notizie altre sul poker online o live restate 'sintonizzati' con la nostra home o entrate nel canale Telegram Notizie Poker.

Successi per 'Snappino89', 'Michelenizza' e 'ohbomber'



I numeri più importanti dei 3 eventi:



Super Martedì Rebuy [€25.000 GTD]

Buy-in: €20

Entries: 756

Montepremi Totale: €27.614

Final Table Pay Out



Snappino89 - €5.302

nickfantasma - €3.286

PraiSeTheSundaY - €2.278

GUSTO18 - €1.754

luckyboss123 - €1.339

Buonaventura 'R1n0ne' Picaro - €980

8266541455936426 - €718

MarkFog83 - €580

JAGUAR2016 - €442



The Big Daily - Potenziato [€15.000 GTD]

Buy-in: €109

Entries: 125

Montepremi Totale: €17.100

Final Table Pay Out



Michelenizza - €3.651

salv4pel - €2.736

Laqualunque - €2.017

Theageofleo - €1.496

KillTh3Fish - €1.052

J10kUn92 - €795

Dottor.Smith - €616

copcin61 - €453

whinever - €359



Money Night [€10.000 GTD]

Buy-in: €50

Entries: 190

Montepremi Totale: €10.000

Final Table Pay Out



ohbomber - €2.236

Vai_Sempre_Tu - €1.607

RAMESKY - €1.132

LASBET600 - €814

Shila1988 - €573

thedanger - €434

arendbe25 - €329

holdem73 - €249

SANTAMARIA75 - €193