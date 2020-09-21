Secondo e ultimo resoconto sui domenicali del poker online italiano. Bene 'Nellooo94' e 'rebellion' che si sono rispettivamente presi la vetta dell'Explosive e del Super Sunday a fine Day1. Ha fatto meglio 'nickaa47' che si è già assicurato il Big Sunday delle Millions Series.

Ma iniziamo dai 2 Day1 e, nel dettaglio, da quello dell'Explosive Sunday targato iPoker Series High (50.000 euro in montepremi) che ha registrato la leadership dello scatenato 'Nellooo94' che ha chiuso con oltre 450.000 gettoni virtuali. Alle sue spalle si è fatto strada 'FazeDoozy' che, grazie ad uno stack da 257.092, ha preceduto nel count gli altri Top Ten 'milito2288' (246.885), 'OminoBB' (246.348), 'FurioGiunta' (224.459), 'Caius25' (207.585), 'IOSONOILFLUIDO' (203.294), 'erdandi19' (201.021), 'dario63' (195.588) e 'Zugzw4ngexp' (188.102).



E passiamo al Super Sunday di Betaland (MicroGame), da 20.000 euro garantiti, dove 'rebellion' è volato sopra tutti con 361.076. Hanno provato a fermarlo in tutti i modi 'evathedovermann' e 'babacloanzza' che sono comunque riusciti ad accumulare 203.577 e 158.770 gettoni. Tra i migliori troviamo pure 'annamaria0275' (151.686), 'splinterrrr' (133.201) e '__BUTTERFLY72__' (130.451) mentre si è ritrovato out proprio nell'ultima mano il player '9117397065765863'.



Sono stati già assegnati invece i quasi 6.000 euro proposti dal Big Sunday delle Millions Series (109 euro di buy in e 28.900 di prize pool) di 888poker. Al termine di oltre 8 ore di gioco l'ha infatti spuntata 'nickaa47' sul runner up 'devden77' (€4.335). Final table anche per 'arcadexx' (€3.266), 'ilpocho85' (€2.457), 'ilbuontempo' (€1.676), 'BALBO83' (€1.301), 'MrSquid92' (€1.012), 'WatsGRun' (€723) e 'vellabella' (€540).



Per tutte le altre notizie sul poker online o live restate "sintonizzati" con la nostra home o entrate nel canale Telegram Notizie Poker.



Questi i numeri più importanti dei 3 tornei domenicali:



iPoker Series High: Evento #59 - EXPL Sunday [€50.000 GTD]

Buy-in: €100

Entries: 465

Montepremi Totale: €50.000

Player Left: 94

TOP TEN DAY1



1. Nellooo94 - 450.252

2. FazeDoozy - 257.092

3. milito2288 - 246.885

4. OminoBB - 246.348

5. FurioGiunta - 224.459

6. Caius25 - 207.585

7. IOSONOILFLUIDO - 203.294

8. erdandi19 - 201.021

9. dario63 - 195.588

10. Zugzw4ngexp - 188.102



Super Sunday [€20.000 GTD]

Buy-in: €100

Entries: 184

Montepremi Totale: €20.000

Player Left: 63

TOP TEN DAY1



1. rebellion - 361.076

2. evathedovermann - 203.577

3. babacloanzza - 158.770

4. annamaria0275 - 151.686

5. splinterrrr - 133.201

6. __BUTTERFLY72__ - 130.451

7. Freogan - 113.154

8. pezzotto003 - 113.008

9. lukoKT - 111.107

10. IRAISEINURFACE - 106.663



Millions Series - Big Sunday [€25.000 GTD]

Buy-in: €109

Entries: 226

Montepremi Totale: €28.900

Final Table Pay Out



nickaa47 - €5.910

devden77 - €4.335

arcadexx - €3.266

ilpocho85 - €2.457

ilbuontempo - €1.676

BALBO83 - €1.301

MrSquid92 - €1.012

WatsGRun - €723

vellabella - €540