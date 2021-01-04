Il 2020 si è chiuso da qualche giorno. Andiamo a vedere i torneisti più vincenti dell'anno appena chiuso, dominato da Eugenio "Eugol93" Sanchioni al comando della classifica di Sharkscope come maggior vincente ai tornei mtt online di PokerStars.

Eugenio "Eugol93" Sanchioni è stato il miglior torneista 2020 su PokerStars come vediamo dalle classifiche di SharkScope dove il regular (che ha iniziato il 2021 subito con un bel risultato al Need For Speed di domenica, leggi qui) risulta vincente con un guadagno di €127.013 che gli ha permesso di staccare Biri07501 a €109.930, unici due in tripla cifra visto che sul podio c'è anche aleppp con €81.423. E' stato un 2020 ottimo anche per Giuseppe “Gaza Sparta9” Tommasi, protagonista in questo finale di anno e al 9° posto.

CLASSIFICA MTT 2020 POKERSTARS

1 Eugol93 PokerStars.it €127.013

2 Biri07501 PokerStars.it €109.930

3 aleppp PokerStars.it €81.423

4 smaikol93 PokerStars.it €75.880

5 Jison20 PokerStars.it €73.596

6 @rm@ndo90 PokerStars.it €68.528

7 PR0PRI0LUI PokerStars.it €68.058

8 alesiena17 PokerStars.it €64.805

9 Gaza Sparta9 PokerStars.it €63.961

10 simopascu96 PokerStars.it €63.296

11 moramora23 PokerStars.it €63.160

12 Trazaman PokerStars.it €61.985

13 Fabio1Buono PokerStars.it €61.517

14 Overbet91 PokerStars.it €60.027

15 SMERALDA06 PokerStars.it €59.485

16 Th3Secr3t PokerStars.it €58.582

17 raffa_N5 PokerStars.it €57.889

18 Wh4TisL0v3 PokerStars.it €57.304

19 Bulgaro98 PokerStars.it €55.883

20 pertugio7 PokerStars.it €55.388

Su 888poker domina Fantastik55 che ha vinto più volte il Big Daily (leggi qui) e che si mette davanti ad un altro nickname noto su 888 (ma anche su PokerStars), ManlnBlackk

CLASSIFICA MTT 2020 888

1 Fantastik55 888Poker.it €52.508

2 ManlnBlackk 888Poker.it €42.375

3 _PaySafe_ 888Poker.it €28.737

4 Azzurra66 888Poker.it €25.226

5 Blissey94 888Poker.it €21.784

6 vienigae1 888Poker.it €17.764

7 K1Ar00n08 888Poker.it €16.554

8 0ldWh1sk3y 888Poker.it €15.012

9 downreg4 888Poker.it €13.941

10 paolivap 888Poker.it €13.507

Sul circuito iPoker è gnagnusky17 a risultare il più vincente con un profitto di €32.084 di poco superiore a quello di Sentolevoci. Al 5° posto c'è fame97 che potrebbe iniziare alla grande anche il 2021 visto che ha chiuso al comando del chipcount del day1 al primo domenicale dell'anno, l'Explosive 2021 PKO (leggi qui).

CLASSIFICA MTT 2020 IPOKER

1 gnagnusky17 iPoker.it €32.084

2 Sentolevoci iPoker.it €31.542

3 DoctorPRL iPoker.it €27.668

4 Teen4Life iPoker.it €25.388

5 fame97 iPoker.it €24.364

6 HitTheHole iPoker.it €24.121

7 Miniraise iPoker.it €22.964

8 bnxr iPoker.it €22.841

9 ganjaka iPoker.it €22.532

10 wh4th3h3ck iPoker.it €22.398

Su People's Poker (Microgame) giacomo89qq si prende la stella di platino grazie ad un 2020 da €26.070. In 6° posizione il regular fabbry93 che su questo circuito è spesso protagonista.

CLASSIFICA MTT 2020 PEOPLE'S POKER MICROGAME

1 giacomo89qq MicroGame €26.070

2 HaiFattoilRipassino MicroGame €19.919

3 QueSbattiiiii MicroGame €14.727

4 cellaelena00 MicroGame €12.510

5 Yes1KnewIT MicroGame €11.761

6 fabbry93 MicroGame €11.649

7 SbaaaaMmm MicroGame €11.303

8 devden MicroGame €10.761

9 Nelsoni2809 MicroGame €10.540

10 avanpoker MicroGame €10.213

Su Partypoker nessuno come sup3rc4m0z (€20.267) che chiude come migliore, davanti a ilc4 che ha chiuso l'anno con la vittoria dell'edizione online de La Notte degli Assi (leggi qui). Anche qui troviamo aleeppp appena fuori dalla top-10 (11°), e che abbiamo visto tra i migliori anche su PS.

CLASSIFICA MTT 2020 PARTYPOKER

1 sup3rc4m0z PartyPoker.it €20.267

2 ilc4 PartyPoker.it €18.600

3 IlMaestroJed1 PartyPoker.it €18.144

4 m00nrock PartyPoker.it €17.161

5 VolpeFurba PartyPoker.it €16.624

6 ElianoB3re PartyPoker.it €16.094

7 stesimo PartyPoker.it €15.178

8 v0gelfAlle_ PartyPoker.it €14.956

9 MrHank PartyPoker.it €14.643

10 cascone1 PartyPoker.it €14.499

Chiudiamo con Lottomatica Pokerclub dove risulta marrapa81 il migliore davanti a blade2323 e al iLgladiatore633. Vicino alla top-10 anche Matteo 'sbrana84' Sbrana al 12° posto.

CLASSIFICA MTT 2020 LOTTOMATICA

1 marrapa81 Italy PokerClub €10.050

2 blade2323 Italy PokerClub €9.923

3 iLgladiatore633 Italy PokerClub €9.337

4 DRUNKFINGER1 Italy PokerClub €8.774

5 rochi89 Italy PokerClub €8.567

6 Only1ShOt Italy PokerClub €8.328

7 sesta1992 Italy PokerClub €7.664

8 giuseppemarrone Italy PokerClub €6.963

9 daniele16666 Italy PokerClub €6.895

10 Mirabella92 Italy PokerClub €6.198

Tutti i dati fanno riferimento al sito di tracking di SharkScope. Alcuni giocatori potrebbero aver bloccato le proprie statistiche e non rientrano nei conteggi.