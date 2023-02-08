Poker Live: Shaun Deeb ed Eli Elezra vincono i Mixed Game al Poker Go Tour di Las Vegas

Poker Estero
Poker Live 8 Febbraio 2023. Al Casino Aria di Las Vegas grande spettacolo con i big in azione al Poker Go Tour Mixed Games dove due big e specialisti delle varianti come Shaun Deeb ed Eli Elezra, mettono a segno i primi colpi vincenti.

Poker Live 8 Febbraio 2023: Deeb ed Elezra aprono i Mixed Game al Poker Go Tour

Al Casinò Aria di Las Vegas si stanno giocando i ricchi e spettacolari eventi del Poker Go Tour Mixed Games. Specialisti delle varianti in lotta ad iniziare dall’evento #1 $10,300 H.O.R.S.E che ha richiamato 88 giocatori, e il migliore è stato un certo Shaun Deeb, 5 volte campione WSOP, uno dei migliori torneisti ormai da tanto tempo, e che con questa vincita incassa altri $870.000 dopo aver battuto David “ODB” Baker all’head up finale. Gli ITM erano 13, e tra loro va a premio anche Daniel Negreanu (12°).

Il $10,300 Triple Stud Mix non poteva che incoronare uno dei più forti giocatori di Stud, Eli Elezra, che 3 dei 5 braccialetti WSOP li ha vinti proprio in questa specialità ($3,000 Seven-Card Stud Hi-Lo del 2007, $1,500 Seven-Card Stud del 2015 e $1,500 Seven-Card Stud del 2019). In 60 hanno partecipato a questo torneo e, una volta arrivato al tavolo finale, Eli ha optato per un deal ICM con Yuval Bronshtein che garantisce rispettivamente 155K e 145K di premi ai due.

I risultati dei primi eventi

PAYOUT HORSE
1st Shaun Deeb United States $208,800
2nd David “ODB” Baker United States $147,900
3rd Nick Guagenti United States $104,400
4th Johannes Becker Germany $87,000
5th Andrew Yeh United States $69,600
6th Michael Martinelli United States $52,200
7th Erik Sagstrom Sweden $43,500
8th Phil Hui United States $34,800
9th John Racener United States $34,800
10th Yehuda Buchalter United States $26,100
11th Alex Livingston Canada $26,100
12th Daniel Negreanu Canada $17,400
13th Julien Martini France $17,400

PAYOUT TRIPLE STUD MIXED
1st Eli Elezra United States $155,000*
2nd Yuval Bronshtein United States $145,000*
3rd Dan Zack United States $84,000
4th John Monnette United States $60,000
5th Philip Sternheimer England $48,000
6th Yehuda Buchalter United States $36,000
7th Jennifer Harman United States $30,000
8th Phil Hui United States $24,000
9th Michael Filipiak United States $18,000

, , ,
