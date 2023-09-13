Partypoker Millions Malta 2023. Manca poco all’inizio della kermesse pokeristica che in 10 giorni ha in programma tantissimi tornei al Casino Portomaso. Riflettori puntati sul Main Event da €3.000 di buy-in che prenderà il via il 29 settembre. Ben 3 tornei con 1 milione di euro garantiti, ciascuno!

Partypoker Millions Malta 2023: si gioca al Casino Portomaso

Malta e il Casino Portomaso si confermano una tappa molto gettonata ed è qui che Partypoker ha organizzato il suo prossimo evento live, il Partypoker Live Millions Malta 2023 che ci terrà compagnia dal 22 settembre al 3 ottobre con una ricca serie di tornei per tutte le tasche che fanno parte delle PartyPoker Live Events Series.

Per esempio si inizierà con un torneo da €400 di buy-in su due giorni (23-24 settembre), il Grand Prix ‘Early Bird’ special offer che garantisce 1 milione di euro di montepremi! Un altro milione di euro è messo sul piatto dal 28 settembre al 3 ottobre, quando si giocherà il €1M GTD Grand Prix con un buy-in leggermente più alto, ma comunque accessibile, di €550. Ovviamente sono in programma anche diversi satelliti per qualificarsi con pochi euro a tutti i tornei principali.

Il torneo più pesante, dal punto di vista della spesa, è l’High Roller che si giocherà il 27 e 28 settembre con un buy-in da €5.300. Al contrario il torneo più leggero sarà il Ladies Event da €150 di buy-in. Non mancano poi tanti Side event per gli amanti delle varianti con tornei di PLO, HORSE ed 8-game, insomma, oltre che per tutte le tasche, ce né davvero anche per tutti i gusti.

Partypoker Millions Malta 2023: Main Event con un altro milione di euro

Partypoker ha una lunga tradizione di sponsor di eventi di poker live (e non solo), specialmente in terra britannica (ma è stata main partner anche di WSOP a Las Vegas in passato), per questo la scelta di spostarsi nell’isola in mezzo al Mediterraneo per aprire le nuove PartyPoker Live Events Series, è sembrata una bella novità.

In effetti la location maltese ha dimostrato di essere apprezzata dai giocatori e di grande richiamo, e non dimentichiamo che Party ha messo tanti soldi in questo evento, con 3 tornei da 1 milione garantito, tra cui il Main Event che è un appuntamento atteso dal 29 settembre fino al 2 ottobre, con un buy-in da €3.000.

Sono dunque questi i 4 tornei più importanti da non perdere:

€400 buy-in €1M GTD Grand Prix ‘Early Bird’ special offer (23-24 settembre)

€550 buy-in €1M GTD Grand Prix (28 settembre – 3 ottobre)

€5,300 buy-in High Roller (27-28 settembre)

€3,000 buy-in MILLIONS Main Event (29 settembre – 2 ottobre)

Calendario completo

I tornei più importanti li abbiamo già raccontati, ma sono davvero piene le 10 giornate maltesi del Partypoker Millions. Ecco il calendario completo del Partypoker Millions Malta, con tanto di satelliti.

Fri, 22 Sep #1: Grand Prix Satellite to event #3 €60 $66

Sat, 23 Sep #2: Grand Prix Satellite to event #3 €60 $66

Sat, 23 Sep – Tue 3 Oct #3: Grand Prix (Day 1A – Special Price) €400 $440

Sun, 24 Sep #4: Grand Prix Satellite to event #3 €60 $66

Sun, 24 Sep #3: Grand Prix (Day 1B – Special Price) €400 $440

Mon, 25 Sep #5: Step Satellite To Event #11: Sattelite For MILLIONS €60 $66

Mon, 25 Sep #6: Deepstack (Day 1) €250 $275

Mon, 25 Sep #7: Grand Prix Satellite to event #3 €70 $77

Tue, 26 Sep #8: Grand Prix Satellite to event #3 €70 $77

Tue, 26 Sep #6: Deepstack (Day 2 – Final) – –

Tue, 26 Sep #9: HORSE – 5 game mix €200 $220

Tue, 26 Sep #10: Ladies Event €150 $165

Tue, 26 Sep #11: Satellite To Event #19: MILLIONS €330 $363

Wed, 27 Sep #12: Satellite to Event #13: Hydra High Roller €550 $605

Wed, 27 Sep #13: Hydra Entertainment High Roller (Day 1) €5,300 $5,830

Wed, 27 Sep #14: Italian Party €150 $165

Wed, 27 Sep #15: Satellite To Event #19: MILLIONS €330 $363

Wed, 27 Sep #16: Grand Prix Hyper Turbo Satellite to Event #3 €70 $77

Thu, 28 Sep #17: Grand Prix Hyper Turbo Satellite to Event #3 €70 $77

Thu, 28 Sep #13: Hydra Entertainment High Roller (Day 2) – –

Thu, 28 Sep #3: Grand Prix Day (Day 1C) €550 $605

Thu, 28 Sep #18: Pot Limit Omaha €330 $363

Thu, 28 Sep #19: Main Event – MILLIONS (Day 1A) €3,000 $3,300

Thu, 28 Sep #20: Grand Prix Satellite to event #3 €70 $77

Fri, 29 Sep #3: Grand Prix (Day 1D) €550 $605

Fri, 29 Sep #21: Grand Prix (Day 1E) €70 $77

Fri, 29 Sep #3:Grand Prix (Day 1F) €550 $605

Fri, 29 Sep #19: Main Event – MILLIONS (Day 1B) €3,000 $3,300

Fri, 29 Sep #22: Turbo Millions €300 $330

Fri, 29 Sep #23: Grand Prix Hyper Turbo Satellite to Event #3 €70 $77

Sat, 30 Sep #3: Grand Prix (Day 1G) €550 $605

Sat, 30 Sep #24: Grand Prix Satellite to event #3 €70 $77

Sat, 30 Sep #3: Grand Prix Day 1H €550 $605

Sat, 30 Sep #25: Daily Legends – The Headhunter €330 $363

Sat, 30 Sep #19: Main Event – MILLIONS (Day 2) – –

Sat, 30 Sep #26: Grand Prix Hyper Turbo Satellite to Event #3 €70 $77

Sun, 1 Oct #3: Grand Prix (Day 1I) €550 $605

Sun, 1 Oct #27: Pot Limit Omaha €1,100 $1,210

Sun, 1 Oct #19: Main Event – MILLIONS (Day 3 – Final) – –

Sun, 1 Oct #3: Grand Prix (Day 2) – –

Sun, 1 Oct #28: Mystery Bounty (Day 1) €1,100 $1,210

Sun, 1 Oct #29: Sunday Party €220 $242

Mon, 2 Oct #3: Grand Prix (Day 3) – –

Mon, 2 Oct #28: Mystery Bounty (Day 2) – –

Mon, 2 Oct #30: 8 -Game Mix €225 $248

Mon, 2 Oct #31: Daily Legends – The Predator €220 $242

Tue, 3 Oct #3: Grand Prix (Day 4 – Final) – –

Tue, 3 Oct #32: Super Daily Legends – Last Turbo €70 $77

Tue, 3 Oct #33: Goodbye Party €220