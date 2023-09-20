Poker Live 20 settembre 2023, anche oggi tanto di cui parlare visto che nella capitale estone si stanno giocando i tornei del WSOPC Tallinn con Michele Tocci che sfiora l’anello chiudendo al 3° posto all’evento #3. A Las Vegas iniziata la Poker Masters con Vladas Tamasauskas che vince 2 dei primi 4 tornei (e fa 6° in un altro). Che inizio!

Poker Live 20 settembre 2023: iniziata la Poker Masters nel segno di Tamasauskas

Agli studi PokerGO dell’Aria Casino di Las Vegas sono iniziati i tornei della Poker Masters 2023, e sono iniziati col botto. L’evento #1 $10.100 No Limit Hold’em richiama 114 giocatori per un prize pool da $1.140.000 e una prima moneta da $239,400 che finisce nelle tasche di Vladas Tamasauskas, che batte l’americano Aram Zobian nel testa a testa finale, poi abbiamo il cinese Tony Lin a completare il podio.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #1 POKER MASTERS

1st Lithuania Vladas Tamasauskas $239,400

2nd United States Aram Zobian $171,000

3rd China Tony Lin $125,400

4th United States Filipp Khavin $102,600

5th United States Victoria Livschitz $79,800

6th United States Samuel Laskowitz $68,400

7th United States Scott Okelly $57,000

8th United States Jesse Lonis $45,600

9th United States Benjamin Yu $45,600

10th Canada John Krpan $34,200

Anche l’evento #2 è un 10K NLH che richiama 97 giocatori per un montepremi generale di $970,000 e una prima moneta da $223,100 vinta dal pro e ambassador di BetMGM, Darren Elias, che in un testa a testa spettacolare batte Eric Baldwin che si accontenta di $155,200. Piazzamento al 5° posto per Erik Seidel, davanti ancora una volta a Vladas Tamasauskas.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #2 POKER MASTERS

1st United States Darren Elias $223,100

2nd United States Eric Baldwin $155,200

3rd United States Bin Weng $116,400

4th United States Antonio De La Cruz $97,000

5th United States Erik Seidel $77,600

6th Lithuania Vladas Tamasauskas $58,200

7th United States William Foxen $48,500

8th United States Michael Rocco $38,800

9th United States Dan Shak $38,800

10th United States Ryan Riess $29,100

Il lituano è scatenato e si porta a casa anche l’evento #3 $10.100 NLH su 87 entries per un altra prima moneta da $208.000. Anche in questo caso Tony Lin è uno degli ultimi a mollare, con un 2° posto da $147.900 poi a completare il podio troviamo l’austriaco Daniel Rezaei.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #3 POKER MASTERS

1st Lithuania Vladas Tamasauskas $208,800

2nd China Tony Lin $147,900

3rd Austria Daniel Rezaei $104,400

4th United States William Foxen $87,000

5th United States Michael Rocco $69,600

6th United States Chance Kornuth $52,200

7th United States Andrew Lichtenberger $43,500

8th United States Dan Shak $34,800

9th United States Filipp Khavin $34,800

10th United States Jose Diaz $26,100

Poker Live 20 settembre 2023: vince anche David “Chino” Rheem

Infine l’evento #4 $10.100 NLH con altri 91 iscritti, e questa volta Tamasauskas si prende una pausa e lascia il torneo, e la prima moneta da $218,400, ad un giocatore molto noto come David Rheem che ha la meglio su un altro player storico nel testa a testa finale, Jonathan Little, runner up per $154.700. Al 6° posto qui spunta Daniel Negreanu.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #4 POKER MASTERS

1st United States David Rheem $218,400

2nd United States Jonathan Little $154,700

3rd United States Brock Wilson $109,200

4th United States Christopher Brewer $91,000

5th United States Justin Saliba $72,800

6th Canada Daniel Negreanu $54,600

7th United States Jeremy Ausmus $45,500

8th United States Darren Elias $36,400

9th United States Jesse Lonis $36,400

10th United States Adam Grovenstein $27,300

Michele Tocci sfiora l’anello WSOPC a Tallin

Torniamo in Europa visto che in Estonia si è conclusa una tappa del World Series Of Poker Circuit, il WSOPC Tallinn 2023 con l’evento €350 No Limit, torneo che ha visto la partecipazione 383 players per un prize pool di 115.819 euro, diviso tra 49 ITM, e tra loro anche un italiano, Michele Tocci, che va avanti fino a raggiungere il podio in un torneo vinto dal giocatore di casa Kaur Ajamaa, sul connazionale Igor Pihela.

Di fatto Tocci è l’unico nei primi 4 posti a spezzare l’egemonia estone, inoltre l’azzurro è protagonista di un deal ICM che gli vale un premio da €16.050, uguale al 2° classificato, mentre il vincitore, oltre all’anello WSOPC, porta a casa qualcosina in più (€17.050).

Sono tanti gli eventi in gioco in questi giorni all’Olympic Park e già ne sono stati conclusi. Oltre all’evento #3 con Tocci, l’Italia aveva già piazzato una piccola bandierina con il 39° posto di Luca Beretta (€1.100) al primo evento da €550 che ha visto 380 iscritti e la vittoria da €34.535 è andata all’ucraino Viacheslav Sultanov.

All’evento #2 da €1.100 abbiamo 109 entries e anche qui portiamo un italiano a premio, Marco Baglioni, che chiude al 10° posto per €2.500 e anche qui è un estone a portare a casa torneo e prima moneta da €26.430, Aleksei Smirnov.

Ora è iniziato il Main Event da €1.500 oltre al Mystery e ci saranno tanti altri tornei, comprese le varianti come PLO e Omaha Hi/Lo. Vi terremo informati sui risultati in questi giorni.