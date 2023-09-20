Michele Tocci sul podio del WSOPC Tallinn. Doppietta di Tamasauskas al Poker Masters, vince anche Chino Rheem

20 Settembre 2023

Poker Live 20 settembre 2023, anche oggi tanto di cui parlare visto che nella capitale estone si stanno giocando i tornei del WSOPC Tallinn con Michele Tocci che sfiora l’anello chiudendo al 3° posto all’evento #3. A Las Vegas iniziata la Poker Masters con Vladas Tamasauskas che vince 2 dei primi 4 tornei (e fa 6° in un altro). Che inizio!

Poker Live 20 settembre 2023: iniziata la Poker Masters nel segno di Tamasauskas

Agli studi PokerGO dell’Aria Casino di Las Vegas sono iniziati i tornei della Poker Masters 2023, e sono iniziati col botto. L’evento #1 $10.100 No Limit Hold’em richiama 114 giocatori per un prize pool da $1.140.000 e una prima moneta da $239,400 che finisce nelle tasche di Vladas Tamasauskas, che batte l’americano Aram Zobian nel testa a testa finale, poi abbiamo il cinese Tony Lin a completare il podio.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #1 POKER MASTERS
1st Lithuania Vladas Tamasauskas $239,400
2nd United States Aram Zobian $171,000
3rd China Tony Lin $125,400
4th United States Filipp Khavin $102,600
5th United States Victoria Livschitz $79,800
6th United States Samuel Laskowitz $68,400
7th United States Scott Okelly $57,000
8th United States Jesse Lonis $45,600
9th United States Benjamin Yu $45,600
10th Canada John Krpan $34,200

Anche l’evento #2 è un 10K NLH che richiama 97 giocatori per un montepremi generale di $970,000 e una prima moneta da $223,100 vinta dal pro e ambassador di BetMGM, Darren Elias, che in un testa a testa spettacolare batte Eric Baldwin che si accontenta di $155,200. Piazzamento al 5° posto per Erik Seidel, davanti ancora una volta a Vladas Tamasauskas.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #2 POKER MASTERS
1st United States Darren Elias $223,100
2nd United States Eric Baldwin $155,200
3rd United States Bin Weng $116,400
4th United States Antonio De La Cruz $97,000
5th United States Erik Seidel $77,600
6th Lithuania Vladas Tamasauskas $58,200
7th United States William Foxen $48,500
8th United States Michael Rocco $38,800
9th United States Dan Shak $38,800
10th United States Ryan Riess $29,100

Il lituano è scatenato e si porta a casa anche l’evento #3 $10.100 NLH su 87 entries per un altra prima moneta da $208.000. Anche in questo caso Tony Lin è uno degli ultimi a mollare, con un 2° posto da $147.900 poi a completare il podio troviamo l’austriaco Daniel Rezaei.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #3 POKER MASTERS
1st Lithuania Vladas Tamasauskas $208,800
2nd China Tony Lin $147,900
3rd Austria Daniel Rezaei $104,400
4th United States William Foxen $87,000
5th United States Michael Rocco $69,600
6th United States Chance Kornuth $52,200
7th United States Andrew Lichtenberger $43,500
8th United States Dan Shak $34,800
9th United States Filipp Khavin $34,800
10th United States Jose Diaz $26,100

Poker Live 20 settembre 2023: vince anche David “Chino” Rheem

Infine l’evento #4 $10.100 NLH con altri 91 iscritti, e questa volta Tamasauskas si prende una pausa e lascia il torneo, e la prima moneta da $218,400, ad un giocatore molto noto come David Rheem che ha la meglio su un altro player storico nel testa a testa finale, Jonathan Little, runner up per $154.700. Al 6° posto qui spunta Daniel Negreanu.

TOP-10 FINALE EVENTO #4 POKER MASTERS
1st United States David Rheem $218,400
2nd United States Jonathan Little $154,700
3rd United States Brock Wilson $109,200
4th United States Christopher Brewer $91,000
5th United States Justin Saliba $72,800
6th Canada Daniel Negreanu $54,600
7th United States Jeremy Ausmus $45,500
8th United States Darren Elias $36,400
9th United States Jesse Lonis $36,400
10th United States Adam Grovenstein $27,300

Michele Tocci sfiora l’anello WSOPC a Tallin

Torniamo in Europa visto che in Estonia si è conclusa una tappa del World Series Of Poker Circuit, il WSOPC Tallinn 2023 con l’evento €350 No Limit, torneo che ha visto la partecipazione 383 players per un prize pool di 115.819 euro, diviso tra 49 ITM, e tra loro anche un italiano, Michele Tocci, che va avanti fino a raggiungere il podio in un torneo vinto dal giocatore di casa Kaur Ajamaa, sul connazionale Igor Pihela.

Di fatto Tocci è l’unico nei primi 4 posti a spezzare l’egemonia estone, inoltre l’azzurro è protagonista di un deal ICM che gli vale un premio da €16.050, uguale al 2° classificato, mentre il vincitore, oltre all’anello WSOPC, porta a casa qualcosina in più (€17.050).

Sono tanti gli eventi in gioco in questi giorni all’Olympic Park e già ne sono stati conclusi. Oltre all’evento #3 con Tocci, l’Italia aveva già piazzato una piccola bandierina con il 39° posto di Luca Beretta (€1.100) al primo evento da €550 che ha visto 380 iscritti e la vittoria da €34.535 è andata all’ucraino Viacheslav Sultanov.

All’evento #2 da €1.100 abbiamo 109 entries e anche qui portiamo un italiano a premio, Marco Baglioni, che chiude al 10° posto per €2.500 e anche qui è un estone a portare a casa torneo e prima moneta da €26.430, Aleksei Smirnov.

Ora è iniziato il Main Event da €1.500 oltre al Mystery e ci saranno tanti altri tornei, comprese le varianti come PLO e Omaha Hi/Lo. Vi terremo informati sui risultati in questi giorni.

