Grande spettacolo dai PokerGO Studio del ARIA Resort & Casino di Las Vegas dove continuano gli eventi High Roller dello U.S. Poker Open. Nella notte è arrivata l'affermazione di un grande veterano di questo gioco, Eli Elezra che ha vinto l'evento #6 di 8-Game battendo altre due figure mitiche: Steve Zolotow e Daniel Negreanu.

Continuano gli eventi high roller dello U.S. Poker Open dai PokerGO Studio del ARIA Resort & Casino di Las Vegas. Ci eravamo lasciati con i primi 3 eventi andati in archivio. Si è giocato anche l'evento #4, il $10,000 Big Bet Mix (si gioca a rotazione no-limit hold'em, pot-limit Omaha e no-limit 2-7 single-draw) che ha visto 48 entries e la vittoria è andata a John Riordan che ha incassato $163,200 e che aveva già fatto un piccolo ITM da $19,000 nel Opening Event di questa edizione 2021 degli U.S. Poker Open.

Event #4 Final Table Results

1 John Riordan United States $163,200

2 Sean Perry United States $105,600

3 Alex Foxen United States $72,000

4 Maxx Coleman United States $52,800

5 Brian Okin United States $38,400

6 Jim Collopy United States $28,800

Al Evento #5, il $10,000 No Limit Hold'em, l'ha spuntata Joey Weissman che iniziava l'head up finale contro Adam Hendrix sotto 1 a 6 in chips, ma è riuscito a rimontare e ribaltare la situazione incassando $204,000 mentre per il runner up Hendrix ci sono $144,500. Da segnalare un altro 3° posto di Joe McKeehen che incassa altri $102,000 e supera Jake Daniels nella classifica generale dello U.S. Poker Open*

Event #5 Final Table Results

1 Joey Weissman United States $204,000

2 Adam Hendrix United States $144,500

3 Joe McKeehen United States $102,000

4 Cary Katz United States $85,000

5 Frank Funaro United States $68,000

6 Brock Wilson United States $51,000

7 Vicent Bosca Spain $42,500

All'Evento #6 di 8-Game invece c'è sapore retò, quasi vintage. Scordatevi i nomi dei grinder della nuova scena del poker internazionale perchè nelle prime 3 posizioni ci sono personaggi veterani e storici del poker, ad iniziare da chi l'ha vinto questo torneo, Eli Elezra che con i suoi 60 anni non era nemmeno il più vecchio al final table, quello era Steve Zolotow, 76 anni, battuto all'heads up finale. Per Elezra arriva un premio da $183,600 mentre Zolotow ne incassa $136,000. A completare il podio la chicca, Daniel Negreanu, 3° per $88,400

Event #6 Final Table Results

1 Eli Elezra – $183,600

2 Steve Zolotow – $136,000

3 Daniel Negreanu – $88,400

4 Richard Sklar – $68,000

5 Erik Sagstrom – $54,400

6 Nick Guagenti – $40,800

7 David Baker – $34,000

*Classifica Generale US Poker Open

RANK PLAYER POINTS WINS CASHES EARNINGS

1 Joe McKeehen 302 1 2 $302,200

2 Jake Daniels 219 1 1 $218,500

3 Joey Weissman 204 1 1 $204,000

4 Sam Soverel 195 1 2 $194,500

5 Dan Shak 186 0 2 $186,000

6 John Riordan 182 1 2 $182,200

7 Steve Zolotow 153 0 2 $153,000

8 Barry Hutter 153 0 2 $152,500

9 Jordan Cristos 147 0 2 $147,000

10 Ray Qartomy 146 0 1 $146,300