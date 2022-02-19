Informati sulle probabilità di vincita e sul regolamento di gioco sul sito
    Global Poker Awards: Ali Imsirovic mattatore con 3 premi, suo il titolo di Player of the Year

    Sono stati assegnati ieri gli attesi Global Poker Awards. Mattatore della serata è stato Almedin ‘Ali’ Imsirovic, vincitore di 3 titoli tra cui quello di Player of the Year.

    Global Poker Awards: Imsirovic è il Poker Player of the Year

    Come da programma è stato Ali Imsirovic il mattatore dei Global Poker Awards, assegnati ieri sera all’Aria Resort & Casino di Las Vegas. Il fuoriclasse bosniaco, che risiede però a Vancouver, si è portato infatti a casa ben 3 titoli: il GPI Player of the Year 2021, il PokerGO Tour Player of the Year e quello assegnato per il Toughest Opponent, cioè l’”avversario più duro” da affrontare ai tavoli.

    Ovviamente euforico Imsirovic, che durante la premiazione ha dichiarato: “Mai, nemmendo nei sogni più sfrenati, ho pensato che questo fosse possibile. E’ surreale!

    Imsirovic in uno dei suoi successi a Las Vegas (Foto by PokerGo)

    Gli altri vincitori…

    Ma quella di ieri è stata anche la serata di Nadya Magnus e David Mzareulov, vincitori rispettivamente nelle categorie GPI Female Poker Player of the Year e GPI Mid-Major Player of the Year.

    Premiati, tra gli altri, pure Paul Campbell (Best Tournament Director), Adam Friedman (Best Final Table Performance), Mike Sexton (Fans Choice: Best Trophy), Masato Yokosawa (Fans Choice: Poker Personality), Ben ‘Spraggy’ Spragg (Best Streamer) e Jeff Platt (Best Broadcaster).

    Da segnalare il premio assegnato a Doug Polk per l’epic fold effettuato nella mano giocata contro Phil Hellmuth negli High Stakes Poker (Fans Choice: Best Hand).

    Doug Polk
    Doug Polk e Phil Hellmuth

    Global Poker Awards: ecco, nel dettaglio, tutti i premiati:

    GPI Poker Player of the Year – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic
    PokerGO Tour Player of the Year – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic
    GPI Female Poker Player of the Year – Nadya Magnus
    GPI Mid-Major Player of the Year – David Mzareulov
    Best Tournament Director – Paul Campbell (ARIA)
    Charitable Initiative Award – Veronica Brill
    Best Final Table Performance – Adam Friedman
    Twitter Personality – Jamie Kerstetter
    Best Media Content: Photo – Enrique Malfavon for PokerGO
    Fans Choice: Best Trophy – Mike Sexton WPT Champions Cup
    Services to Poker – Kevin Mathers
    Best Live Reporter – Christian Zetzsche
    Media Content: Written – Lance Bradley for PocketFives
    Miglior Vlogger – Brad Owen
    Best Event – World Series of Poker Main Event
    GPI Award of Merit – Maria Konnikova
    GPI Breakout Player – Johan Guilbert
    Fans Choice: Best Hand – Doug Polk makes epic fold vs. Phil Hellmuth on High Stakes Poker
    Best Podcast – Poker in the Ears (James Hartigan and Joseph Stapleton for PokerStars)
    Best Industry Person – Matt Savage
    Players Choice for Toughest Opponent – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic
    Best Media Content: Video – Remko Rinkema for PokerGO: Run it Back with Stefanie Ungar
    Fans Choice: Poker Personality – Masato Yokosawa
    Best Streamer – Ben “Spraggy” Spragg
    Best Broadcaster – Jeff Platt

    Assegnati i Global Poker Awards

