Global Poker Awards: Ali Imsirovic mattatore con 3 premi, suo il titolo di Player of the Year

Sono stati assegnati ieri gli attesi Global Poker Awards. Mattatore della serata è stato Almedin ‘Ali’ Imsirovic, vincitore di 3 titoli tra cui quello di Player of the Year.

Global Poker Awards: Imsirovic è il Poker Player of the Year

Come da programma è stato Ali Imsirovic il mattatore dei Global Poker Awards, assegnati ieri sera all’Aria Resort & Casino di Las Vegas. Il fuoriclasse bosniaco, che risiede però a Vancouver, si è portato infatti a casa ben 3 titoli: il GPI Player of the Year 2021, il PokerGO Tour Player of the Year e quello assegnato per il Toughest Opponent, cioè l’”avversario più duro” da affrontare ai tavoli.

Ovviamente euforico Imsirovic, che durante la premiazione ha dichiarato: “Mai, nemmendo nei sogni più sfrenati, ho pensato che questo fosse possibile. E’ surreale!”

Gli altri vincitori…

Ma quella di ieri è stata anche la serata di Nadya Magnus e David Mzareulov, vincitori rispettivamente nelle categorie GPI Female Poker Player of the Year e GPI Mid-Major Player of the Year.

Premiati, tra gli altri, pure Paul Campbell (Best Tournament Director), Adam Friedman (Best Final Table Performance), Mike Sexton (Fans Choice: Best Trophy), Masato Yokosawa (Fans Choice: Poker Personality), Ben ‘Spraggy’ Spragg (Best Streamer) e Jeff Platt (Best Broadcaster).

Da segnalare il premio assegnato a Doug Polk per l’epic fold effettuato nella mano giocata contro Phil Hellmuth negli High Stakes Poker (Fans Choice: Best Hand).

Global Poker Awards: ecco, nel dettaglio, tutti i premiati:

GPI Poker Player of the Year – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic

PokerGO Tour Player of the Year – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic

GPI Female Poker Player of the Year – Nadya Magnus

GPI Mid-Major Player of the Year – David Mzareulov

Best Tournament Director – Paul Campbell (ARIA)

Charitable Initiative Award – Veronica Brill

Best Final Table Performance – Adam Friedman

Twitter Personality – Jamie Kerstetter

Best Media Content: Photo – Enrique Malfavon for PokerGO

Fans Choice: Best Trophy – Mike Sexton WPT Champions Cup

Services to Poker – Kevin Mathers

Best Live Reporter – Christian Zetzsche

Media Content: Written – Lance Bradley for PocketFives

Miglior Vlogger – Brad Owen

Best Event – World Series of Poker Main Event

GPI Award of Merit – Maria Konnikova

GPI Breakout Player – Johan Guilbert

Fans Choice: Best Hand – Doug Polk makes epic fold vs. Phil Hellmuth on High Stakes Poker

Best Podcast – Poker in the Ears (James Hartigan and Joseph Stapleton for PokerStars)

Best Industry Person – Matt Savage

Players Choice for Toughest Opponent – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic

Best Media Content: Video – Remko Rinkema for PokerGO: Run it Back with Stefanie Ungar

Fans Choice: Poker Personality – Masato Yokosawa

Best Streamer – Ben “Spraggy” Spragg

Best Broadcaster – Jeff Platt

