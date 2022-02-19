Global Poker Awards: Ali Imsirovic mattatore con 3 premi, suo il titolo di Player of the Year

Sono stati assegnati ieri gli attesi Global Poker Awards. Mattatore della serata è stato Almedin ‘Ali’ Imsirovic, vincitore di 3 titoli tra cui quello di Player of the Year.
Global Poker Awards: Imsirovic è il Poker Player of the Year
Come da programma è stato Ali Imsirovic il mattatore dei Global Poker Awards, assegnati ieri sera all’Aria Resort & Casino di Las Vegas. Il fuoriclasse bosniaco, che risiede però a Vancouver, si è portato infatti a casa ben 3 titoli: il GPI Player of the Year 2021, il PokerGO Tour Player of the Year e quello assegnato per il Toughest Opponent, cioè l’”avversario più duro” da affrontare ai tavoli.
Ovviamente euforico Imsirovic, che durante la premiazione ha dichiarato: “Mai, nemmendo nei sogni più sfrenati, ho pensato che questo fosse possibile. E’ surreale!”
Gli altri vincitori…
Ma quella di ieri è stata anche la serata di Nadya Magnus e David Mzareulov, vincitori rispettivamente nelle categorie GPI Female Poker Player of the Year e GPI Mid-Major Player of the Year.
Premiati, tra gli altri, pure Paul Campbell (Best Tournament Director), Adam Friedman (Best Final Table Performance), Mike Sexton (Fans Choice: Best Trophy), Masato Yokosawa (Fans Choice: Poker Personality), Ben ‘Spraggy’ Spragg (Best Streamer) e Jeff Platt (Best Broadcaster).
Da segnalare il premio assegnato a Doug Polk per l’epic fold effettuato nella mano giocata contro Phil Hellmuth negli High Stakes Poker (Fans Choice: Best Hand).
Global Poker Awards: ecco, nel dettaglio, tutti i premiati:
GPI Poker Player of the Year – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic
PokerGO Tour Player of the Year – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic
GPI Female Poker Player of the Year – Nadya Magnus
GPI Mid-Major Player of the Year – David Mzareulov
Best Tournament Director – Paul Campbell (ARIA)
Charitable Initiative Award – Veronica Brill
Best Final Table Performance – Adam Friedman
Twitter Personality – Jamie Kerstetter
Best Media Content: Photo – Enrique Malfavon for PokerGO
Fans Choice: Best Trophy – Mike Sexton WPT Champions Cup
Services to Poker – Kevin Mathers
Best Live Reporter – Christian Zetzsche
Media Content: Written – Lance Bradley for PocketFives
Miglior Vlogger – Brad Owen
Best Event – World Series of Poker Main Event
GPI Award of Merit – Maria Konnikova
GPI Breakout Player – Johan Guilbert
Fans Choice: Best Hand – Doug Polk makes epic fold vs. Phil Hellmuth on High Stakes Poker
Best Podcast – Poker in the Ears (James Hartigan and Joseph Stapleton for PokerStars)
Best Industry Person – Matt Savage
Players Choice for Toughest Opponent – Almedin “Ali” Imsirovic
Best Media Content: Video – Remko Rinkema for PokerGO: Run it Back with Stefanie Ungar
Fans Choice: Poker Personality – Masato Yokosawa
Best Streamer – Ben “Spraggy” Spragg
Best Broadcaster – Jeff Platt
