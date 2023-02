Calendario WSOP 2023. Le World Series of Poker hanno ufficializzato il calendario completo dei tornei della kermesse pokeristica più importante ed attesa al mondo, in programma a Las Vegas dal 30 maggio al 18 luglio.

Calendario WSOP 2023: il calendario completo e le tante novità

Come sempre a fare da apripista c’è l’evento #1 $500 Casino Employees riservato ai lavoratori del casino, ma subito dopo si fa sul serio con l’evento #2 $25,000 High Roller e a seguire un format che va molto di moda ultimamente, il Mystery Millions che sarà l’evento #3. Al evento #4 potranno partecipare solo i vincitori in passato del Main Event WSOP.

Ci sono anche delle altre novità come Badugi e Big O che per la prima volta avranno un torneo a loro dedicatato esclusivamente. Ci sono pure i grandi ritorni, come quello del $25,000 H.O.R.S.E e il il $2,500 Mixed Omaha Hi-Lo/Stud Hi-Lo, tornato dopo una pausa durata tre edizioni.

Tutti però aspettano con trepidazione il Main event che quest’anno si giocherà dal 3 al 17 luglio. Il buy-in rimane il classico da $10.000 ma c’è una novità, con l’organizzazione che ha dichiarato che se il Main Event dovesse superare il record di 8.773 partecipanti che resiste dal 2006, verrà estratto tra tutti i partecipanti un ticket chiamato “Main Event for Life“, che consentirà al vincitore di partecipare gratuitamente ai prossimi 30 Main Event WSOP di Las Vegas.

Tutti i tornei WSOP 2023

Ecco il calendario completo delle WSOP 2023 a Las Vegas.

Tue, May 30th Event #1: $500 Casino Employees No-Limit Hold’em

Tue, May 30th Event #2: $25,000 High Roller Six Handed No-Limit Hold’em

Wed, May 31st Event #3: $1,000 Mystery Millions – No-Limit Hold’em – Flight A

Wed, May 31st Event #4: Tournament of Champions

Wed, May 31st Event #5: $1,500 Dealers Choice 6-Handed

Thu, Jun 1st Event #3: $1,000 Mystery Millions – No-Limit Hold’em – Flight B

Thu, Jun 1st Event #6: $5,000 Mixed No-Limit Hold’em; Pot-Limit Omaha

Thu, Jun 1st Event #7: $1,500 Limit Hold’em

Thu, Jun 1st Online Event #1: $333 No-Limit Hold’em Triple Treys Summer Tip Off

Fri, Jun 2nd Event #3: $1,000 Mystery Millions – No-Limit Hold’em – Flight C

Fri, Jun 2nd Event #8: $25,000 Heads Up No-Limit Hold’em Championship

Fri, Jun 2nd Event #9: $1,500 Seven Card Stud

Sat, Jun 3rd Event #3: $1,000 Mystery Millions – No-Limit Hold’em – Flight D

Sat, Jun 3rd Event #10: $10,000 Dealers Choice 6-Handed Championship

Sun, Jun 4th Event #11: $600 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack

Sun, Jun 4th Event #12: $5,000 Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em 8-Handed

Sun, Jun 4th Online Event #2: $500 No-Limit Hold’em Bankroll Builder

Sun, Jun 4th Online Event #3: $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack

Mon, Jun 5th Event #13: $600 Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack

Mon, Jun 5th Event #14: $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship

Tue, Jun 6th Event #15: $1,500 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em

Tue, Jun 6th Event #16: $25,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold’em 8-Handed

Tue, Jun 6th Event #17: $1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better

Tue, Jun 6th Online Event #4: $600 No-Limit Hold’em Ultra Deepstack

Wed, Jun 7th Event #18: $300 Gladiators of Poker No-limit Hold’em – Flight A

Wed, Jun 7th Event #19: $2,500 Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em

Wed, Jun 7th Event #20: $1,500 Badugi

Thu, Jun 8th Event #18: $300 Gladiators of Poker No-limit Hold’em – Flight B

Thu, Jun 8th Event #21: $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Handed

Thu, Jun 8th Event #22: $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship

Fri, Jun 9th Event #18: $300 Gladiators of Poker No-limit Hold’em – Flight C

Fri, Jun 9th Event #23: $50,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold’em

Fri, Jun 9th Event #24: $1,500 Razz

Sat, Jun 10th Event #18: $300 Gladiators of Poker No-limit Hold’em – Flight D

Sat, Jun 10th Event #25: $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship

Sun, Jun 11th Event #26: $800 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack

Sun, Jun 11th Event #27: $1,500 Eight Game Mix 6-Handed

Sun, Jun 11th Online Event #5: $400 No-Limit Hold’em 8-Max

Mon, Jun 12th Event #28: $1,500 Freezeout No-Limit Holdem

Mon, Jun 12th Event #29: $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold’em

Mon, Jun 12th Event #30: $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw

Tue, Jun 13th Event #31: $600 Mixed No-Limit Hold’em; Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack

Tue, Jun 13th Event #32: $3,000 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em

Tue, Jun 13th Event #33: $10,000 Razz Championship

Wed, Jun 14th Event #34: $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha

Wed, Jun 14th Event #35: $10,000 Secret Bounty No-Limit Hold’em

Wed, Jun 14th Event #36: $3,000 Nine Game Mix

Thu, Jun 15th Event #37: $2,000 No-Limit Holdem

Thu, Jun 15th Event #38: $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship

Fri, Jun 16th Event #39: $1,500 MONSTER STACK No-Limit Hold’em – Flight A

Fri, Jun 16th Event #40: $250,000 Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em

Sat, Jun 17th Event #39: $1,500 MONSTER STACK No-Limit Hold’em – Flight B

Sat, Jun 17th Event #41: $1,500 Big O

Sun, Jun 18th Event #42: $800 8-Handed No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack

Sun, Jun 18th Event #43: $50,000 Poker Players Championship

Sun, Jun 18th Online Event #6: $500 No-Limit Hold’em Turbo

Sun, Jun 18th Online Event #7: $500 PLO 8-Max

Mon, Jun 19th Event #44: $3,000 No-Limit Holdem

Mon, Jun 19th Event #45: $1,500 Mixed

Tue, Jun 20th Event #46: $500 Freezeout No-Limit Holdem

Tue, Jun 20th Event #47: $1,500 H.O.R.S.E.

Tue, Jun 20th Online Event #8: $3,200 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller

Wed, Jun 21st Event #48: $1,000 SENIORS No-Limit Hold’em Championship – Flight A

Wed, Jun 21st Event #49: $1,500 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em

Wed, Jun 21st Event #50: $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship

Thu, Jun 22nd Event #48: $1,000 SENIORS No-Limit Hold’em Championship – Flight B

Thu, Jun 22nd Event #51: $1,000 TAG TEAM No-Limit Hold’em

Thu, Jun 22nd Event #52: $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball

Thu, Jun 22nd Online Event #9: $1,000 PLO Championship

Fri, Jun 23rd Event #53: $1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER No-Limit Hold’em – Flight A

Fri, Jun 23rd Event #54: $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship

Sat, Jun 24th Event #53: $1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER No-Limit Hold’em – Flight B

Sat, Jun 24th Event #55: $1,500 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better

Sun, Jun 25th Event #56: $500 SALUTE to Warriors – No-Limit Hold’em

Sun, Jun 25th Event #57: $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha

Sun, Jun 25th Event #58: $3,000 6-Handed Limit Hold’em

Sun, Jun 25th Online Event #10: $400 No-Limit Ultra Deepstack

Mon, Jun 26th Event #59: $3,000 Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em

Mon, Jun 26th Event #60: $1,500 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw

Tue, Jun 27th Event #61: $1,000 SUPER SENIORS No-Limit Hold’em

Tue, Jun 27th Event #62: $1,500 Mixed No-Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha

Tue, Jun 27th Event #63: $10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship

Tue, Jun 27th Online Event #11: $888 No-Limit Hold’em Crazy 8’s

Wed, Jun 28th Event #64: $600 Deepstack Championship No-Limit Hold’em

Wed, Jun 28th Event #65: $5,000 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em

Wed, Jun 28th Event #66: $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better

Thu, Jun 29th Event #67: $1,000 LADIES No-Limit Hold’em Championship

Thu, Jun 29th Event #68: $1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em

Thu, Jun 29th Event #69: $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship

Fri, Jun 30th Event #70: $400 COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold’em – Flight A

Fri, Jun 30th Event #71: $50,000 HIGH ROLLER Pot-Limit Omaha

Sat, Jul 1st Event #70: $400 COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold’em – Flight B

Sat, Jul 1st Event #72: $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em

Sat, Jul 1st Event #73: $2,500 Mixed Big Bet Event

Sun, Jul 2nd Event #74: $1,000 MINI Main Event No-Limit Hold’em

Sun, Jul 2nd Event #75: $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship

Sun, Jul 2nd Online Event #12: $500 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack

Mon, Jul 3rd Event #76: $10,000 MAIN EVENT No-Limit Hold’em World Championship – Flight A

Mon, Jul 3rd Online Event #13: $5,300 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller Championship

Tue, Jul 4th Event #76: $10,000 MAIN EVENT No-Limit Hold’em World Championship – Flight B

Wed, Jul 5th Event #76: $10,000 MAIN EVENT No-Limit Hold’em World Championship – Flight C

Thu, Jul 6th Event #76: $10,000 MAIN EVENT No-Limit Hold’em World Championship – Flight D

Thu, Jul 6th Online Event #14: $400 No-Limit Hold’em Turbo

Fri, Jul 7th Event #77: $777 Lucky 7’s No-Limit Hold’em – Flight A

Fri, Jul 7th Event #78: $1,500 BOUNTY Pot-Limit Omaha

Sat, Jul 8th Event #77: $777 Lucky 7’s No-Limit Hold’em – Flight B

Sat, Jul 8th Online Event #15: No-Limit Hold’em Championship

Sun, Jul 9th Event #77: $777 Lucky 7’s No-Limit Hold’em – Flight C

Sun, Jul 9th Online Event #16: $600 Online Deepstack Championship

Mon, Jul 10th Event #79: $2,500 No-Limit Hold’em

Mon, Jul 10th Event #80: $25,000 High Roller H.O.R.S.E.

Tue, Jul 11th Event #81: $600 Ultra Stack – No-limit Hold’em – Flight A

Tue, Jul 11th Event #82: $3,000 6-Handed Pot-Limit Omaha

Tue, Jul 11th Online Event #17: $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Max Championship

Wed, Jul 12th Event #81: $600 Ultra Stack – No-limit Hold’em – Flight B

Wed, Jul 12th Event #83: $1,500 Short Deck No-Limit Hold’em

Wed, Jul 12th Event #84: $50,000 HIGH ROLLER No-Limit Hold’em

Thu, Jul 13th Event #85: $1,500 SHOOTOUT No-Limit Hold’em

Thu, Jul 13th Event #86: $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty No-Limit Hold’em

Thu, Jul 13th Event #87: $2,500 Mixed

Fri, Jul 14th Event #88: $1,500 The Closer – No-Limit Hold’em – Flight A

Fri, Jul 14th Event #89: $1,000 FLIP & GO No-Limit Hold’em Presented by GG Poker

Fri, Jul 14th Event #90: $10,000 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em Championship

Sat, Jul 15th Event #88: $1,500 The Closer – No-Limit Hold’em – Flight B

Sat, Jul 15th Event #91: $3,000 H.O.R.S.E.

Sat, Jul 15th Online Event #18: $2,000 Freezeout Championship

Sun, Jul 16th Event #92: $1,000 Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em

Sun, Jul 16th Event #93: $10,000 Short Deck No-Limit Hold’em

Sun, Jul 16th Online Event #19: $500 NL Hold’em Summer Saver

Sun, Jul 16th Online Event #20: $777 No-Limit Hold’em Lucky 7’s

Mon, Jul 17th Event #94: $5,000 8-Handed No-Limit Hold’em

Tue, Jul 18th Event #95: $1,000 Super Turbo No-Limit Hold’em