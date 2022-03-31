Informati sulle probabilità di vincita e sul regolamento di gioco sul sito
    Dal 28 aprile l'EPT di Monte Carlo
    EPT

    EPT Monte Carlo 2022: si parte il 28 Aprile, ecco il programma completo…

    Nessun commento

    Confermato, l’EPT Monte Carlo si giocherà dal 28 Aprile al 7 Maggio 2022. In tutto saranno 48 gli eventi con il Main che inizierà lunedì 2 Maggio.

    EPT Monte Carlo 2022: Main Event dal 2 al 7 maggio

    Non ci sono più dubbi, Monte Carlo sarà la prossima tappa dell’European Poker Tour (EPT). Il management, infatti, ha appena ufficializzato il calendario della manifestazione, che partirà il 28 Aprile per chiudersi il 7 Maggio con la proclamazione del vincitore del Main Event, da 5.300 euro di buy in, che è stato schedulato a partire dal 2 Maggio.

    La prossima tappa dell’European Poker Tour si giocherà a Monte Carlo

    EPT Monte Carlo 2022: i tornei più importanti

    Non sarà solo il Main, l’evento di riferimento dell’European Poker Tour di Monte Carlo. Questi gli altri tornei da non mancare:

    Main Event FPS: dal 28 aprile al 2 maggio – €1.100

    FPS High Roller: 1 e 2 maggio – €2.200

    Super High Roller EPT: dal 1º al 3 maggio – €100.000

    EPT High Roller: dal 5 al 7 maggio – €25.000

    Tanti i tornei che si potranno giocare all’EPT Monte Carlo

    La sede della Manifestazione

    L’EPT Monte Carlo 2022 si disputerà presso il Casino sito in:

    Sporting Monte-Carlo
    26 Avenue Princess Grace
    Monte Carlo 98000
    Monaco

    Importante: per partecipare, sarà necessario munirsi di passaporto o di carta d’identità nazionale validi.

    EPT Monte Carlo 2022, il programma completo (Ora, Numero Evento, Tipo Evento, Buy in):

    Aprile 28 – Giovedì

    12:00 #2 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

    #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/A – €1,100

    16:00 #3 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

    19:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 30 Minute Levels Day 1/B – €1,100

    20:00 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €10,200

    22:00 #5 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €550

    Aprile 29 – Venerdì

    11:00 #6 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

    12:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/C – €1,100

    12:30 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Final – €10,200

    18:00 #7 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

    #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 20 Minute Levels Day 1/D – €1,100

    22:00 #8 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050

    48 gli eventi più 2 tornei online

    Aprile 30 – Sabato

    12:00 #10 – 8-Game – Three Entries Maximum – €550

    #9 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

    #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 2 – €1,100

    12:30 #11 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000

    #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550

    16:00 #13 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

    19:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550

    22:00 #14 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

    Maggio 01 – Domenica

    10:00 #101 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €1,100 FPS Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0

    11:00 #15 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to FPS High Roller #16 – ‘Win your seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €250

    12:00 #16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200

    #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 3 – €1,100

    12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €100,000

    14:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Final – €550

    20:00 #18 – EPT Main Event Qualifier (€1,000 Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €2,300

    22:00 #19 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050

    Maggio 02 – Lunedì

    11:00 #20 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600

    12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/A – €5,300

    #22 – NL Hold’em – Seniors – Single Re-Entry – €1,100

    #16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200

    #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Final Day – €1,100

    12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €100,000

    20:00 #23 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

    22:00 #24 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050

    Maggio 03 – Martedì

    11:00 #25 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600

    12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/B – €5,300

    12:30 #26 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €50,000

    #27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €1,650

    #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €100,000

    18:00 #28 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

    22:00 #29 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

    Un momento dell'EPT Monte Carlo giocato nel 2018 (Foto Blog PokerStars)
    

    Maggio 04 – Mercoledì

    11:00 #30 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350

    12:00 #27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Final – €1,650

    #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €5,300

    12:30 #31 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000

    14:00 #32 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry – €5,200

    #33 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350

    16:00 #34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €3,000

    22:00 #35 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€5,000) – Freezeout – €10,150

    Maggio 05 – Giovedì

    10:00 #102 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €5,300 EPT Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0

    12:00 #37 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

    #38 – H-O-R-S-E – Three Entries Maximum – €550

    #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 3 – €5,300

    12:30 #36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000

    13:00 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Day 1 – €2,200

    #34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €3,000

    19:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550

    22:00 #41 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050

    Maggio 06 – Venerdì

    12:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550

    #34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €3,000

    #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 4 – €5,300

    12:30 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Final – €2,200

    #36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €25,000

    14:00 #42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200

    18:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/C – €550

    19:00 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000

    22:00 #44 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

    Maggio 07 – Sabato

    12:00 #45 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €330

    #42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200

    #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Final – €550

    #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Final – €5,300

    12:30 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €25,000

    #36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €25,000

    14:00 #46 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,100

    17:00 #47 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €5,200

    19:00 #48 – NL Hold’em – Last Chance Super Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050

    Da anni sono appassionato di poker sia live che online e mi diverto a scrivere di texas hold'em. Mi piace viaggiare, leggere e giocare a calcio.

