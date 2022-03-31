EPT Monte Carlo 2022: si parte il 28 Aprile, ecco il programma completo…

Confermato, l’EPT Monte Carlo si giocherà dal 28 Aprile al 7 Maggio 2022. In tutto saranno 48 gli eventi con il Main che inizierà lunedì 2 Maggio.
EPT Monte Carlo 2022: Main Event dal 2 al 7 maggio
Non ci sono più dubbi, Monte Carlo sarà la prossima tappa dell’European Poker Tour (EPT). Il management, infatti, ha appena ufficializzato il calendario della manifestazione, che partirà il 28 Aprile per chiudersi il 7 Maggio con la proclamazione del vincitore del Main Event, da 5.300 euro di buy in, che è stato schedulato a partire dal 2 Maggio.
EPT Monte Carlo 2022: i tornei più importanti
Non sarà solo il Main, l’evento di riferimento dell’European Poker Tour di Monte Carlo. Questi gli altri tornei da non mancare:
Main Event FPS: dal 28 aprile al 2 maggio – €1.100
FPS High Roller: 1 e 2 maggio – €2.200
Super High Roller EPT: dal 1º al 3 maggio – €100.000
EPT High Roller: dal 5 al 7 maggio – €25.000
La sede della Manifestazione
L’EPT Monte Carlo 2022 si disputerà presso il Casino sito in:
Sporting Monte-Carlo
26 Avenue Princess Grace
Monte Carlo 98000
Monaco
Importante: per partecipare, sarà necessario munirsi di passaporto o di carta d’identità nazionale validi.
EPT Monte Carlo 2022, il programma completo (Ora, Numero Evento, Tipo Evento, Buy in):
Aprile 28 – Giovedì
12:00 #2 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/A – €1,100
16:00 #3 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250
19:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 30 Minute Levels Day 1/B – €1,100
20:00 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €10,200
22:00 #5 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €550
Aprile 29 – Venerdì
11:00 #6 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250
12:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/C – €1,100
12:30 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Final – €10,200
18:00 #7 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 20 Minute Levels Day 1/D – €1,100
22:00 #8 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050
Aprile 30 – Sabato
12:00 #10 – 8-Game – Three Entries Maximum – €550
#9 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 2 – €1,100
12:30 #11 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000
#12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550
16:00 #13 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200
19:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550
22:00 #14 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100
Maggio 01 – Domenica
10:00 #101 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €1,100 FPS Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0
11:00 #15 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to FPS High Roller #16 – ‘Win your seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €250
12:00 #16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 3 – €1,100
12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €100,000
14:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Final – €550
20:00 #18 – EPT Main Event Qualifier (€1,000 Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €2,300
22:00 #19 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050
Maggio 02 – Lunedì
11:00 #20 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600
12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/A – €5,300
#22 – NL Hold’em – Seniors – Single Re-Entry – €1,100
#16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Final Day – €1,100
12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €100,000
20:00 #23 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200
22:00 #24 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050
Maggio 03 – Martedì
11:00 #25 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600
12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/B – €5,300
12:30 #26 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €50,000
#27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €1,650
#17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €100,000
18:00 #28 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650
22:00 #29 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100
Maggio 04 – Mercoledì
11:00 #30 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350
12:00 #27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Final – €1,650
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €5,300
12:30 #31 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000
14:00 #32 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry – €5,200
#33 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350
16:00 #34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €3,000
22:00 #35 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€5,000) – Freezeout – €10,150
Maggio 05 – Giovedì
10:00 #102 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €5,300 EPT Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0
12:00 #37 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650
#38 – H-O-R-S-E – Three Entries Maximum – €550
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 3 – €5,300
12:30 #36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000
13:00 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Day 1 – €2,200
#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €3,000
19:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550
22:00 #41 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050
Maggio 06 – Venerdì
12:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550
#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €3,000
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 4 – €5,300
12:30 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Final – €2,200
#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €25,000
14:00 #42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200
18:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/C – €550
19:00 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000
22:00 #44 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100
Maggio 07 – Sabato
12:00 #45 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €330
#42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200
#40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Final – €550
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Final – €5,300
12:30 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €25,000
#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €25,000
14:00 #46 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,100
17:00 #47 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €5,200
19:00 #48 – NL Hold’em – Last Chance Super Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050