EPT Monte Carlo 2022: si parte il 28 Aprile, ecco il programma completo…

Confermato, l’EPT Monte Carlo si giocherà dal 28 Aprile al 7 Maggio 2022. In tutto saranno 48 gli eventi con il Main che inizierà lunedì 2 Maggio.

EPT Monte Carlo 2022: Main Event dal 2 al 7 maggio

Non ci sono più dubbi, Monte Carlo sarà la prossima tappa dell’European Poker Tour (EPT). Il management, infatti, ha appena ufficializzato il calendario della manifestazione, che partirà il 28 Aprile per chiudersi il 7 Maggio con la proclamazione del vincitore del Main Event, da 5.300 euro di buy in, che è stato schedulato a partire dal 2 Maggio.

EPT Monte Carlo 2022: i tornei più importanti

Non sarà solo il Main, l’evento di riferimento dell’European Poker Tour di Monte Carlo. Questi gli altri tornei da non mancare:

Main Event FPS: dal 28 aprile al 2 maggio – €1.100

FPS High Roller: 1 e 2 maggio – €2.200

Super High Roller EPT: dal 1º al 3 maggio – €100.000

EPT High Roller: dal 5 al 7 maggio – €25.000

La sede della Manifestazione

L’EPT Monte Carlo 2022 si disputerà presso il Casino sito in:

Sporting Monte-Carlo

26 Avenue Princess Grace

Monte Carlo 98000

Monaco

Importante: per partecipare, sarà necessario munirsi di passaporto o di carta d’identità nazionale validi.

EPT Monte Carlo 2022, il programma completo (Ora, Numero Evento, Tipo Evento, Buy in):

Aprile 28 – Giovedì

12:00 #2 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/A – €1,100

16:00 #3 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

19:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 30 Minute Levels Day 1/B – €1,100

20:00 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €10,200

22:00 #5 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €550

Aprile 29 – Venerdì

11:00 #6 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

12:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/C – €1,100

12:30 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Final – €10,200

18:00 #7 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 20 Minute Levels Day 1/D – €1,100

22:00 #8 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050

Aprile 30 – Sabato

12:00 #10 – 8-Game – Three Entries Maximum – €550

#9 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 2 – €1,100

12:30 #11 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000

#12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550

16:00 #13 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

19:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550

22:00 #14 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

Maggio 01 – Domenica

10:00 #101 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €1,100 FPS Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0

11:00 #15 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to FPS High Roller #16 – ‘Win your seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €250

12:00 #16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 3 – €1,100

12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €100,000

14:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Final – €550

20:00 #18 – EPT Main Event Qualifier (€1,000 Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €2,300

22:00 #19 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050

Maggio 02 – Lunedì

11:00 #20 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600

12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/A – €5,300

#22 – NL Hold’em – Seniors – Single Re-Entry – €1,100

#16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Final Day – €1,100

12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €100,000

20:00 #23 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

22:00 #24 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050

Maggio 03 – Martedì

11:00 #25 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600

12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/B – €5,300

12:30 #26 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €50,000

#27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €1,650

#17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €100,000

18:00 #28 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

22:00 #29 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

Maggio 04 – Mercoledì

11:00 #30 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350

12:00 #27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Final – €1,650

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €5,300

12:30 #31 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000

14:00 #32 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry – €5,200

#33 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350

16:00 #34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €3,000

22:00 #35 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€5,000) – Freezeout – €10,150

Maggio 05 – Giovedì

10:00 #102 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €5,300 EPT Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0

12:00 #37 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

#38 – H-O-R-S-E – Three Entries Maximum – €550

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 3 – €5,300

12:30 #36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000

13:00 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Day 1 – €2,200

#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €3,000

19:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550

22:00 #41 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050

Maggio 06 – Venerdì

12:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550

#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €3,000

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 4 – €5,300

12:30 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Final – €2,200

#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €25,000

14:00 #42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200

18:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/C – €550

19:00 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000

22:00 #44 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

Maggio 07 – Sabato

12:00 #45 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €330

#42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200

#40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Final – €550

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Final – €5,300

12:30 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €25,000

#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €25,000

14:00 #46 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,100

17:00 #47 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €5,200

19:00 #48 – NL Hold’em – Last Chance Super Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050