Manca oramai davvero poco all’EPT Montecarlo 2022, lo start è infatti fissato per Giovedì 28 Aprile. In tutto saranno 48 gli eventi con il Main che inizierà Lunedì 2 Maggio.
Indice
- 1 EPT Montecarlo 2022: Main Event dal 2 al 7 maggio
- 2 EPT Montecarlo 2022: i tornei più importanti
- 3 La sede della Manifestazione
- 4 EPT Montecarlo 2022, il programma completo (Ora, Numero Evento, Tipo Evento, Buy in):
EPT Montecarlo 2022: Main Event dal 2 al 7 maggio
E’ tutto pronto per l’EPT Montecarlo. Si partirà il 28 Aprile, con ben 6 tornei, mentre la chiusurà della manifestazione è stata pianificata per il 7 Maggio, giorno della proclamazione del vincitore del Main Event da 5.300 euro di buy in (inizio il 2 Maggio alle ore 12:00) .
EPT Montecarlo 2022: i tornei più importanti
Ma non sarà solo il Main, l’evento di riferimento dell’European Poker Tour (EPT) di Montecarlo. Questi gli altri tornei assolutamente da non mancare:
Main Event FPS: dal 28 aprile al 2 maggio – €1.100
FPS High Roller: 1 e 2 maggio – €2.200
Super High Roller EPT: dal 1º al 3 maggio – €100.000
EPT High Roller: dal 5 al 7 maggio – €25.000
La sede della Manifestazione
L’EPT Montecarlo 2022 si disputerà presso il Casino sito in:
Sporting Monte-Carlo
26 Avenue Princess Grace
Monte Carlo 98000
Monaco
Importante: per partecipare, sarà necessario munirsi di passaporto o di carta d’identità nazionale validi.
EPT Montecarlo 2022, il programma completo (Ora, Numero Evento, Tipo Evento, Buy in):
Aprile 28 – Giovedì
12:00 #2 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/A – €1,100
16:00 #3 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250
19:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 30 Minute Levels Day 1/B – €1,100
20:00 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €10,200
22:00 #5 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €550
Aprile 29 – Venerdì
11:00 #6 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250
12:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/C – €1,100
12:30 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Final – €10,200
18:00 #7 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 20 Minute Levels Day 1/D – €1,100
22:00 #8 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050
Aprile 30 – Sabato
12:00 #10 – 8-Game – Three Entries Maximum – €550
#9 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 2 – €1,100
12:30 #11 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000
#12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550
16:00 #13 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200
19:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550
22:00 #14 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100
Maggio 01 – Domenica
10:00 #101 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €1,100 FPS Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0
11:00 #15 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to FPS High Roller #16 – ‘Win your seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €250
12:00 #16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 3 – €1,100
12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €100,000
14:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Final – €550
20:00 #18 – EPT Main Event Qualifier (€1,000 Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €2,300
22:00 #19 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050
Maggio 02 – Lunedì
11:00 #20 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600
12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/A – €5,300
#22 – NL Hold’em – Seniors – Single Re-Entry – €1,100
#16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200
#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Final Day – €1,100
12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €100,000
20:00 #23 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200
22:00 #24 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050
Maggio 03 – Martedì
11:00 #25 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600
12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/B – €5,300
12:30 #26 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €50,000
#27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €1,650
#17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €100,000
18:00 #28 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650
22:00 #29 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100
Maggio 04 – Mercoledì
11:00 #30 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350
12:00 #27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Final – €1,650
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €5,300
12:30 #31 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000
14:00 #32 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry – €5,200
#33 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350
16:00 #34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €3,000
22:00 #35 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€5,000) – Freezeout – €10,150
Maggio 05 – Giovedì
10:00 #102 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €5,300 EPT Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0
12:00 #37 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650
#38 – H-O-R-S-E – Three Entries Maximum – €550
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 3 – €5,300
12:30 #36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000
13:00 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Day 1 – €2,200
#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €3,000
19:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550
22:00 #41 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050
Maggio 06 – Venerdì
12:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550
#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €3,000
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 4 – €5,300
12:30 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Final – €2,200
#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €25,000
14:00 #42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200
18:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/C – €550
19:00 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000
22:00 #44 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100
Maggio 07 – Sabato
12:00 #45 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €330
#42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200
#40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Final – €550
#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Final – €5,300
12:30 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €25,000
#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €25,000
14:00 #46 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,100
17:00 #47 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €5,200
19:00 #48 – NL Hold’em – Last Chance Super Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050