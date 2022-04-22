Manca oramai davvero poco all’EPT Montecarlo 2022, lo start è infatti fissato per Giovedì 28 Aprile. In tutto saranno 48 gli eventi con il Main che inizierà Lunedì 2 Maggio.

EPT Montecarlo 2022: Main Event dal 2 al 7 maggio

E’ tutto pronto per l’EPT Montecarlo. Si partirà il 28 Aprile, con ben 6 tornei, mentre la chiusurà della manifestazione è stata pianificata per il 7 Maggio, giorno della proclamazione del vincitore del Main Event da 5.300 euro di buy in (inizio il 2 Maggio alle ore 12:00) .

EPT Montecarlo 2022: i tornei più importanti

Ma non sarà solo il Main, l’evento di riferimento dell’European Poker Tour (EPT) di Montecarlo. Questi gli altri tornei assolutamente da non mancare:

Main Event FPS: dal 28 aprile al 2 maggio – €1.100

FPS High Roller: 1 e 2 maggio – €2.200

Super High Roller EPT: dal 1º al 3 maggio – €100.000

EPT High Roller: dal 5 al 7 maggio – €25.000

La sede della Manifestazione

L’EPT Montecarlo 2022 si disputerà presso il Casino sito in:

Sporting Monte-Carlo

26 Avenue Princess Grace

Monte Carlo 98000

Monaco

Importante: per partecipare, sarà necessario munirsi di passaporto o di carta d’identità nazionale validi.

EPT Montecarlo 2022, il programma completo (Ora, Numero Evento, Tipo Evento, Buy in):

Aprile 28 – Giovedì

12:00 #2 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/A – €1,100

16:00 #3 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

19:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 30 Minute Levels Day 1/B – €1,100

20:00 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €10,200

22:00 #5 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €550

Aprile 29 – Venerdì

11:00 #6 – NL Hold’em – €1,100 Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – Freezeout – €250

12:00 #1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 40 Minute Levels Day 1/C – €1,100

12:30 #4 – NL Hold’em – Mystery Bounty (€5,000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Final – €10,200

18:00 #7 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – 20 Minute Levels Day 1/D – €1,100

22:00 #8 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050

Aprile 30 – Sabato

12:00 #10 – 8-Game – Three Entries Maximum – €550

#9 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 2 – €1,100

12:30 #11 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000

#12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550

16:00 #13 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

19:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550

22:00 #14 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

Maggio 01 – Domenica

10:00 #101 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €1,100 FPS Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0

11:00 #15 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to FPS High Roller #16 – ‘Win your seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €250

12:00 #16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Day 3 – €1,100

12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €100,000

14:00 #12 – NL Hold’em – FPS Cup – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Play to 5% Final – €550

20:00 #18 – EPT Main Event Qualifier (€1,000 Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €2,300

22:00 #19 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050

Maggio 02 – Lunedì

11:00 #20 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600

12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/A – €5,300

#22 – NL Hold’em – Seniors – Single Re-Entry – €1,100

#16 – NL Hold’em – FPS High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200

#1 – NL Hold’em – FPS Main Event – Single Re-Entry Per Flight – Final Day – €1,100

12:30 #17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €100,000

20:00 #23 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Freezeout – €1,200

22:00 #24 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout – €1,050

Maggio 03 – Martedì

11:00 #25 – EPT Main Event Qualifier – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY- Unlimited Re-Entry – €600

12:00 #21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/B – €5,300

12:30 #26 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €50,000

#27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €1,650

#17 – NL Hold’em – EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €100,000

18:00 #28 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

22:00 #29 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

Maggio 04 – Mercoledì

11:00 #30 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350

12:00 #27 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry Final – €1,650

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €5,300

12:30 #31 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €25,000

14:00 #32 – PL Omaha – Single Re-Entry – €5,200

#33 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to #34 (Mystery Bounty) – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100,000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €350

16:00 #34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €3,000

22:00 #35 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€5,000) – Freezeout – €10,150

Maggio 05 – Giovedì

10:00 #102 – Online Qualifer Freeroll (Restricted Entry) – One €5,300 EPT Main Event Seat + Cash Prizes – €0

12:00 #37 – NL Hold’em – Qualifier to any €25,000 – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,650

#38 – H-O-R-S-E – Three Entries Maximum – €550

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 3 – €5,300

12:30 #36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000

13:00 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Day 1 – €2,200

#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2 – €3,000

19:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/A – €550

22:00 #41 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050

Maggio 06 – Venerdì

12:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/B – €550

#34 – NL Hold’em – Second Chance – Mystery Bounty (1,000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €3,000

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 4 – €5,300

12:30 #39 – NL Hold’em – Freezeout Final – €2,200

#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Day 2 – €25,000

14:00 #42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Day 1 – €2,200

18:00 #40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Day 1/C – €550

19:00 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1 – €25,000

22:00 #44 – NL Hold’em – Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1,000) – Freezeout – €2,100

Maggio 07 – Sabato

12:00 #45 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry – €330

#42 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Single Re-Entry Final – €2,200

#40 – NL Hold’em – Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry – Play to 5% Final – €550

#21 – NL Hold’em – EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Final – €5,300

12:30 #43 – NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Final – €25,000

#36 – NL Hold’em – EPT High Roller – Single Re-Entry Final – €25,000

14:00 #46 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €2,100

17:00 #47 – NL Hold’em – 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry – €5,200

19:00 #48 – NL Hold’em – Last Chance Super Hyper Turbo – Freezeout – €1,050